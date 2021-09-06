Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

