Cim LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.38 and a 200-day moving average of $385.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

