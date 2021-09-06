Cim LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.