Cim LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

