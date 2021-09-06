Cim LLC Purchases 253 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cim LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 48.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.