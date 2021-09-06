ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $9,022,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,654. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.