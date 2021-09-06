ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $22.11 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $4.04 on Monday, hitting $341.75. 481,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.02 and a 200 day moving average of $319.03. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

