ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

