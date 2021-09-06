Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

CCO opened at $2.55 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after buying an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,297,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

