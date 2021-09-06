Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 467,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.