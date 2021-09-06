Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 467,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.