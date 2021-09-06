Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

