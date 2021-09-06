CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $95,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.30. 1,061,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,848. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

