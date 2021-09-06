Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.06 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

