Coin Artist Price Reaches $1.33 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $55,357.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.