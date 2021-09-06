CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 3.7% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $56.52 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00016902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00146896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00796222 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

