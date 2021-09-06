CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $9,455.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars.

