Collateral Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $17,943.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00157426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00219102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.40 or 0.07610405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,637.42 or 1.00112512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00973553 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

