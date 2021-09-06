Color Platform Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $302,015.80 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,968.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $788.60 or 0.01517458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00561786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00373219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003051 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.