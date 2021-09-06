ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Down 30.6% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $29.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002064 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009376 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,143,219,971 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

