Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 4.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

