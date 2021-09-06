Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $422.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

