Commerce Bank Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $65,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.