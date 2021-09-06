Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $93,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $136.00. 2,448,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

