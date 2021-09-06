Commerce Bank Sells 2,659 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $154,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average of $323.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

