Comparing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 8.45 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.22 -$46.15 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.84%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 111.67%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Blue Apron on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

