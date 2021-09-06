Comparing Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.39 $1.06 billion $2.41 17.87 First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.54 $185.75 million $1.45 18.84

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 28.12% 10.11% 1.14% First Hawaiian 36.16% 10.13% 1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 4 12 0 2.75 First Hawaiian 1 4 0 0 1.80

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential downside of 14.44%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats First Hawaiian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management, as well

