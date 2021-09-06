Comparing Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zogenix and Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix -558.42% -68.36% -38.44% Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -50.72% -41.92%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zogenix and Aeglea BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zogenix presently has a consensus price target of $36.53, suggesting a potential upside of 146.68%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.71%. Given Zogenix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zogenix and Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $13.64 million 60.69 -$209.38 million ($3.88) -3.82 Aeglea BioTherapeutics $3.89 million 93.34 -$80.89 million ($1.52) -4.87

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zogenix. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Zogenix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics beats Zogenix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

