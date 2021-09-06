Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

