Connable Office Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,319.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.