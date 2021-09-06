Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $384.64 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $384.64 million and $10.51 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00141542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00785805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

