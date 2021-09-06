Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $419.58 million and $7.42 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

