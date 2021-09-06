Contrasting Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Tower and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 3 11 0 2.79 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $299.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.80%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than American Tower.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $8.04 billion 17.09 $1.69 billion $8.44 35.78 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 10.49 $4.23 million N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 25.84% 44.60% 4.56% Manhattan Bridge Capital 61.18% 13.06% 7.32%

Risk and Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. American Tower pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

