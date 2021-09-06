Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective lowered by Cormark to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.95.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

