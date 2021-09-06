Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective lowered by Cormark to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.95.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

