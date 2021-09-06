Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $85.69 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

