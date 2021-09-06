Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after buying an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

