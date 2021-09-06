Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $422.86 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.74 and its 200-day moving average is $394.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.