COTI Market Cap Hits $313.06 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, COTI has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $313.06 million and $73.04 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

