Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives $17.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

CVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

CVA stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

