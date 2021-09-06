Craig Hallum Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $62.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of PD stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

