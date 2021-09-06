Creative Planning Acquires 15,000 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $21.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

