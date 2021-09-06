Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

