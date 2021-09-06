Creative Planning Makes New $791,000 Investment in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Creative Planning owned 0.60% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of CVY stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.