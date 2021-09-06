Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Creative Planning reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.