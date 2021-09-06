Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $193.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

