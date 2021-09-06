Creative Planning Sells 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of Myers Industries worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

