Credit Suisse Group Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

LRCDF stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

