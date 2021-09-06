Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,181,253.78 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

Cricut stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

