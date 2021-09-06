Critical Analysis: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kubient alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kubient and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.58%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $57.15, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than TuSimple.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 17.60 -$7.89 million N/A N/A TuSimple $1.84 million 4,976.06 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.