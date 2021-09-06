CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.56 on Monday, reaching $278.23. 3,472,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,695. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.