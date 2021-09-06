Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,179 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate stock remained flat at $$133.97 during trading hours on Monday. 1,405,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

